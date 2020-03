Authorities say missing Spokane girl may be in Pullman

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit: Pullman Police

PULLMAN, Wash. — A missing Spokane girl may possibly be in Pullman, according to police there.

Zoie LaRosa is 5’01”, 206 pounds and has blue eyes. Pullman Police said she may have colored her blonde hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call 509-334-0802 or contact Spokane Police at 509-624-4041.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.