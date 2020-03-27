Authorities investigating injury crash on US 95 near Cocollala Loop

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit KXLY 4 News Now

BONNER CO., Idaho — Authorities from the Idaho State Police and Bonner County Sheriff’s Office responded to an injury crash on southbound US 95 near the Cocolalla Loop Friday morning.

Northbound lanes were temporarily blocked, but have since reopened.

The scene is still under investigation, so drivers should expect delays.

