Authorities looking for person who shot, killed horse in Coeur d’Alene pasture

by Erin Robinson

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the person who shot and killed a horse near Coeur d’Alene.

The horse’s owner found it dead in its pasture near Nettleton Gulch. It appears the horse was shot twice in the head.

The owner said they saw the horse alive on Monday night, but found it dead the following morning.

Detectives and animal control are actively investigating the case. Anyone with information is asked to call 208-446-1300.

