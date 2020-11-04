Authorities looking for man who exposed himself to barista in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Authorities are looking for a man who exposed himself to a barista at the Wake Up Call on Sullivan.

The incident happened on October 22 around 6 p.m.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said the man came through the drive-thru, asked for the barista’s phone number and then asked if she would perform a sexual act for him.

The victim told authorities the man’s hand was on his genitals, which were exposed. She quickly backed away and call 911 as the suspect drove away.

The man is believed to be in his 30s or 40s, is white, has a buzz cut with dark hair, a rounder face with stubble and is slightly heavy. He was possibly wearing a dark green or grey hoodie and dark pants.

He was believed to be driving an older, silver, four-door sedan.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.















