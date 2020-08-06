Othello police looking for possibly armed man following officer-involved shooting

OTHELLO, Wash. – A man possibly armed with a handgun is wanted following an officer-involved shooting in Othello on Wednesday night.

According the the Othello Police Department, around 10:30 p.m. an officer believed he saw a wanted man – 32-year-old Aaron Urbina – in an alley near the 800 block of Larch Street in Othello.

The officer told dispatchers the man had a gun and that shots were fired. Urbina ran from the scene.

Urbina was last seen wearing black pants, a short sleeve navy blue shirt, black hat and white shoes.

WANTED BY ADAMS COUNTY SHERIFF: 32-year-old Aaron Urbina, last seen in Othello on 8/5/20 wearing black pants, a short sleeve navy blue shirt, black hat and white shoes. Possibly armed with a handgun. Call 9-1-1 with info. pic.twitter.com/lDdzOVm1xc — Grant County Sheriff (@GrantCoSheriff) August 6, 2020

The Columbia Basin Investigative team will be doing an independent investigation of the officer-involved shooting and the officer has been placed on administrative leave. The officer’s name has not yet been released.

According to Sergeant Rigo Pruneda with the Pasco Police Department, their officers checked two addresses in Pasco for Urbina, however he was not located.

Urbina is wanted by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with information about where he might be should call 911.

