Authorities looking for 17-year-old Spokane Valley girl missing for nearly a week

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Authorites are asking for help locating a 17-year-old Spokane Valley girl who has been missing since June 17.

Police said Laylauni Medina ran away from a residential living facility and has not been seen since. Medina has a history of running away and has made contact with staff at the facility, but authorities said it is evident she has no plans to willingly return.

Medina functions at a 9 or 10-year-old level and has a history of depression. Staff is concerned she may be suspectible to deception by others or self-harm.

She is known to visit cemeteries, libraries, parks, schools and homeless camps. She recently moved to Spokane Valley and could be attempting to return to the Lakewood area.

Medina is approximately 5’02” and 155 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and wears glasses. She was last seen wearing a tan jacket, blue shorts and a blue top.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to Crime Check at 509-4546-2233 and reference case #10077680.