Wanted suspect taken into custody in Coulee City

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

COULEE CITY, Wash. — A wanted suspect has been taken into custody by authorities in Coulee City.

An alert was issued asking people to avoid the area. That notice has been lifted.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.