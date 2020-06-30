Authorities identify two men who drowned near Corbin Park

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office has identified the two men who drowned near Corbin Park over the weekend.

Gabriel L. Gardner, 35, of Spokane Valley passed away on Friday while trying to save his family. His wife and child were in a kayak that flipped and Gardner jumped in to save them.

Water rescue teams said Garnder’s wife and child both survived the incident. The Sheriff’s Office said the child was wearing a life jacket, but Gardner and his wife were not.

A day later, another man drowned in the same area. The Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as 58-year-old James Cysewski of Hauser Lake.

The Sheriff’s Office said Cysewski was in a kayak with his two children when it capsized and hit a set of rapids. The children were wearing life jackets, but Cysewski was not. His body was found a day after the incident.

Rescue crews are warning the public about the dangers of the water below the Avista Dam. The water is moving fast and the dam is not anticipated to shut down for a few more days.

The Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone near the water wear a life jacket.

