Authorities find one of two escaped Okanogan inmates, other still missing

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

Credit: Okanogan County Sheriff's Office

OKANOGAN, Wash. — Authorities have found one of two inmates who escaped from the Okanogan County Jail last week, though the other is still missing.

28-year-old Kristofer Wittman is still at large, described as five-feet eight-inches tall, 170 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

53-year-old Christian White was found Tuesday in Portland, Oregon, and was arrested for second-degree escape with nationwide extradition. White was found with 67-year-old Teresa Lancaster, who was arrested for criminal conspiracy and rendering criminal assistance for her role in helping White and Wittman.

Wittman was previously in custody for charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, attempt to elude, obstruction, reckless driving, driving with a suspended license, second-degree attempted escape and second-degree malicious mischief. He now faces additional charges of second-degree escape and first-degree malicious mischief.

Anyone with information on Wittman’s whereabouts is urged not to approach, but to call 911 immediately.

RELATED: 2 inmates escape from Okanogan County Jail

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.