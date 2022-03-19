Author donates profits of book to suicide awareness

HOUSTON, Texas – In Thomas Fellows’ lifetime, he’s struggled. He wants others to know what he’s been through, and believes those who take in that suffering are better off. He hopes his book will help others.

Fellows ended up writing a self-help book called Mrs. Dubose’s Last Wish: The Art of Embracing Suffering.

“The biggest takeaway from this book is the more pain you go through, the more empathy you have. And, the more empathy you have, the better off you’re able to read people,” Fellows said.

One-hundred-percent of the profits of this book are going to National Alliance on Mental Illness for suicide awareness. Fellows said he decided to do this because he’s struggled with mental illness before, too.

“I want no one to ever commit suicide again,” he said.

Fellows planned on coming to Spokane for a book signing, however, the pandemic threw a hitch in that.

