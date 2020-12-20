Auntie’s Bookstore closing online checkout for Christmas season tonight

Auntie's Bookstore in Downtown Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Heads up, bookworms—Auntie’s Bookstore is shutting down online book checkouts at midnight for the Christmas season!

Due to the massive amount of orders the Auntie’s is processing, customers will only be able to add items to their cart that are already on the bookstore’s shelves. Additionally, online checkouts will be offline from Sunday night at midnight until Saturday, December 26.

We are currently processing an extremely high volume of online orders. At this time, you are only able to add books to your cart that show as being “on our shelves now.” AT MIDNIGHT TONIGHT CHECKOUT WILL BE DISABLED ON https://t.co/NWdIkpGv74 UNTIL DEC. 26. pic.twitter.com/GxPWvoJxuw — Auntie's Bookstore (@auntiesbooks) December 20, 2020

The bookstore says this is all to avoid confusion about what they do or don’t have in stock — and also to help them keep a level head through one of the busiest times of the year!

You can still call and arrange a curbside pickup or visit the store in-person all week except for Christmas Day. Christmas Eve hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

