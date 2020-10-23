Attempted kidnapping suspect released from jail on own recognizance

Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man accused of trying to kidnap a woman at the Spokane Valley Fred Meyer has been released from jail on his own recognizance.

Natoine Lively, 54, has been charged with attempted kidnapping after he reportedly approached the woman at random and grabbed her by the arm.

The victim told police that Lively told her to go with him and that she feared for her safety. Shortly after, Lively reportedly walked up to the victim and said “I could have gotten you if I wanted to” before leaving the store.

Detectives pulled surveillance footage from the incident and were able to identify Lively by tracking his car. He was arrested during a traffic stop earlier this week.

