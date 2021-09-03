Attempted kidnapping suspect cannot contact, go near home of victim

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane man arrested for attempted kidnapping cannot have contact with the victim or witnesses.

Felix M. Booth, 35, is accused of trying to kidnap a 5-year-old boy from outside of a home in West Central.

A neighbor told police she saw the boy standing in his yard and heard Booth say “come here.” She said the boy tried walking away from Booth, but he picked up the child before turning out of the driveway.

The neighbor stepped in, saying “that’s not your kid.” An affidavit shows Booth then put the child down and said “Oh, this your kid. This kid’s lost, nobody is gonna miss the kid.”

Spokane Police said Booth then ran away, but was found just a short distance away.

He was arrested and booked into jail for second-degree attempted kidnapping.

Booth appeared in court for the first time Friday. A judge ruled he cannot go near the victim’s house and cannot have contact with the child or witnesses.

His bond was set at $250,000 and he is expected in court again Sept. 14.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Spokane Police: Man accused of trying to kidnap 5-year-old stopped by neighbor

