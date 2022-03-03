Atmospheric river causes waterways across the Inland Northwest to rise

SPOKANE, Wash.– Some of the heaviest rain in Spokane in years is one sign of the tremendous amount of water that’s been dumped across the Inland Northwest so far this week. Now that water is expected to swell rivers to flood stage in some areas and close to record flows in others.

Heavy rain in the North Idaho mountains is already pushing the Coeur d’Alene River to minor flood stage. A Flood Warning is in place from Cataldo to Harrison until the river lowers this weekend. Further south, the St. Maries and St. Joe rivers are expected to push the river at St. Maries close to minor flood stage this weekend. Not only are these high river flows because of the heavy rain, but the melting snow because of the rain and high temperatures over the past few days.

A potent atmospheric river struck the Northwest Sunday night. Atmospheric rivers are bands of high moisture in the atmosphere, drawn north from the tropics by developing storms in the North Pacific. Once this moisture reaches the mountainous West Coast, this moisture drops potent amounts of rain and/or snow. Warm, sometimes record warm, temperatures come along for the ride too.

Mountain passes in the Cascades closed on Monday because of heavy snow and avalanche danger. Landslides caused problems west of the Cascade crest while enough moisture got across the Cascades on Monday to give Spokane its wettest day (0.72″) since December of 2020. Now, the rising rivers will extend the impact of this system into next week with flooding and dangerous water conditions near local rivers and streams. Data from the Northwest River Forecast Center says that the Spokane River through Spokane could hit a record high flow for early March.

Atmospheric River.

Translation: I-90 River.

Snoqualmie Pass is still on track for a 5 pm reopening. Watch out for areas of standing water. pic.twitter.com/ZU9HtVRUlj — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) March 1, 2022

While there are some hazards to be aware of when an atmospheric river comes to town, it can also be a major benefit to crop producers, ranchers, and anyone impacted by drought. Like many other types of weather systems, the severity of an atmospheric river will determine whether rain is welcome or more trouble than its worth. More scientific research is going into studying these weather features.

