ATF: Federal agent shot in West Spokane out of the hospital; no update on wanted suspects

ATF agent shot in West Spokane Copyright: KXLY 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash.– The ATF agent shot Friday night in West Spokane is out of the hospital, a spokesperson for the agency said on Saturday.

The ATF agent and a suspect were both hurt in a shootout Friday at a Motel 6. Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl said the agent was at the motel as part of a federal investigation.

On Friday, investigators said they were looking for two other suspects who were involved in the shooting. As of Saturday, investigators said they could not give updates on the other wanted suspects.

The condition of the suspect who was shot is unknown.

This is a developing story.

An ATF spokesperson tells me the agent, who was shot last night, has been released from the hospital. Still no word about the suspect who was taken to the hospital. Authorities still cannot tell me whether or not they've found the other two armed suspects. @kxly4news https://t.co/XEZX656yoa — Elenee Dao KXLY (@Elenee_Dao) November 6, 2021

PREVIOUS: Spokane Police: The search continues for 2 suspects involved in ATF agent shooting

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.