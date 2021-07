At least one person killed in semi crash on SR 26 near Royal City

by Olivia Roberts

GRANT CO., Wash. — At least one person was killed in a semi crash near Royal City Thursday morning.

According to Washington State Patrol, Highway 26 has reopened east of Royal City. That road was closed while authorities investigated the crash.

Car v Semi serious injury collision has closed SR26 at MP 18 east of Royal City in Grant County. pic.twitter.com/ITDBhOAgmh — Trooper John Bryant (@wspd6pio) July 15, 2021

