At least one person killed in crash south of Ephrata, roads blocked

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

GRANT CO., Wash. — At least one person was killed in a crash south of Ephrata Tuesday morning.

The crash has closed Dodson Road N. between Neva Lake Road and Road 14 NW.

According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, the closure may last until noon.

Dodson Road North closed between Neva Lake Road and Road 14-Northwest due to a fatality crash. Detours provided. Closure may last until noon. pic.twitter.com/0B8fKLS7CB — Grant County Sheriff (@GrantCoSheriff) March 9, 2021

Detours are in place in the area.

