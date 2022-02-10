At least one person killed in crash on Highway 395 near Chewelah

by Olivia Roberts

STEVENS CO., Wash. — At least one person was killed in a crash on Highway 395 at Hafer Rd Thursday morning.

According to Washington State Patrol, a car hit a power pole around 7:20 a.m. four miles south of Chewelah.

It is unclear how many people were in the car at the time of the crash.

WSP said Stevens County Fire, the Department of Transportation and the Stevens County Coroner were responding to the scene.

No road blockages were reported.

