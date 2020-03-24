At least 8 inmates escape Yakima County jail, officials say

KAPP-KVEW STAFF by KAPP-KVEW STAFF

YAKIMA, Wash. — Officials say multiple inmates at the Yakima County jail escaped about 7:10 p.m. Monday.

Eight of the escaped inmates are currently unaccounted for, according to Yakima police.

The City of Yakima is asking for residents to stay indoors and be on the lookout in the northeast and southeast areas of Yakima and to call 911 to report any suspicious activity.

This is a developing story.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.