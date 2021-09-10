At least 1 injured in head-on semi crash on SR 195 near Spangle

by Olivia Roberts

WSP

SPOKANE CO., Wash. — At least one person was injured when a car and semi crashed head-on on SR 195 six miles south of Spangle Friday morning.

Washington State Patrol reported the semi rolled over, trapping the driver.

According to WSP, life flight is on scene.

🚨Traffic Alert🚨SR195 MP 72 roadway fully blocked just north of Plaza with one car and one CMV involved. Life flight on scene. pic.twitter.com/3Ljlwz1yoo — WSP PIO-CVEB (@WSPCVEB) September 10, 2021

SR 195 is fully blocked just north of Plaza. Detours are in place.

WSP said the crash is being investigated as vehicular assault.

