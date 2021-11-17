At-home, rapid COVID tests now available in Spokane County

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Self-administered rapid COVID-19 tests are now available in Spokane County.

The “Say Yes! COVID Test” is meant to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and keep the community healthy by allowing people to test at home.

Spokane County residents can order the testing kits online for free home delivery while supplies last.

“Children, adolescents, and adults who are not yet fully vaccinated or at high risk need more accessible tools to inform their choices. Free, rapid, self-administered testing will give community members one more way to help reduce the spread of COVID-19,” said Health Officer Dr. Francisco Velazquez. “As the holidays near, these tests can help you make informed decisions about gathering with friends and family.”

Tests require a quick swab inside each nostril and results can be ready within 10 mins.

The Spokane Regional Health District aks people to report positive tests to the Washington State Department of Health by calling 800-525-0127, then press #.

To learn more and order kits for doorstep delivery, click here.

