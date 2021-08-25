Assault, unlawful imprisonment suspect arrested in standoff

by Erin Robinson

Police Lights Police Lights

SPOKANE, Wash. — A 54-year-old assault suspect was arrested in an early-morning standoff with Spokane Police.

A woman called 911 just after 3 a.m. reporting she was assaulted and unsure of where she was. She told police Daniel L. Murphy threatened to kill her with a knife earlier in the evening and was afraid she would wake him up if she tried to leave.

Police responded to the woman who was at a home on E. Indiana Ave in the Logan neighborhood.

The victim was able to safely leave the home once officers were on the scene. She told police Murphy not only threatened to kill her but strangled her, too.

Officers surrounded the home and Murphy surrendered without incident. He was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and unlawful imprisonment.

