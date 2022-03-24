Assault suspect recently had charges dropped in similar case

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. – A man accused of attacking a patient at Eastern State Hospital was recently relieved of felony charges stemming from a different attack last year.

Martay Ellis, 24, was recently admitted to Eastern State Hospital when it was determined he could not understand the proceedings against him because of mental illness.

Ellis, a five-time convicted felon, was facing a felony assault charge for an attack in downtown Spokane last September.

Police arrested Ellis for violently attacking a woman. He was accused of severely beating her and stomping on her head as she lay motionless on the ground.

Ellis is now accused of another attack that happened during his time at Eastern State.

Court records say Ellis punched and kicked another patient, repeatedly stomping on his face and head while he lay on the ground.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he is in critical condition.

Ellis was booked into jail on Wednesday for first-degree assault. His bond is set at $750,000.

