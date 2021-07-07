Asotin Complex Fire grows to nearly 40 sq. miles, evacuations in place near Clarkston

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

ASOTIN CO., Wash. — Level 2 and 3 evacuations are in place for people living near the Asotin Complex Fire, which has burned nearly 40 square miles of vegetation near Clarkston.

Level 3 evacuations are in place for people living on Asotin Creek Road west of the Cloverland fork. This means go now.

Level 2 evacuations are in place for Cloverland Road and streets off of Cloverland Road, as well as the Harlow Ridge area. In Clarkston Heights, the areas south of Peola Road and Critchfield road south to Asotin Creek are also at Level 2. This means get ready to leave at a moment’s notice.

The Asotin Complex Fire is made up of the Lick Creek Fire, which has burned roughly 2,000 acres or just over 3 square miles, and the Dry Gulch Fire, which began Wednesday and swelled to 20,000 acres, or just shy of 40 square miles. Fire officials say the Dry Gulch Fire was started by lightning and is 0% contained, with many structures threatened.

A shelter for evacuees has been set up at Lincoln Middle School in Clarkston. Livestock and large animals can be evacuated to the Livestock Market at 3200 E Main St. in Lewiston.

Asotin Creek Road north of the Cloverland fork is closed.

According to the Southeast Washington Interagency Management Team, one property lost multiple outbuildings. 300 structures are threatened.

The fire started early Wednesday morning and has continued to grow.

Mobilization of state firefighting resources has been authorized to help fight the fire and specialists have been ordered to attack from the air.

Another wildfire, the Wilma Fire, is burning nearby. That fire has burned about 70 acres (.1 square miles) and is threatening power lines, rangeland and cropland.

RELATED: Wilma Fire in Clarkston threatening cropland and power lines

RELATED: Live in a fire zone? Get the latest wildfire news delivered directly to your email

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.