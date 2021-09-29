Asotin Co. to pay $100K to woman who accused judge of rape

by Erin Robinson

ASOTIN, Wash. — The Justice Department has reached an agreement with Asotin County regarding alleged sexual harassment by a former Superior Court judge.

Scott Gallina, 57, is accused of harassing, assaulting and raping a deputy clerk while he served as a judge in Asotin, Garfield and Columbia counties.

Gallina faces criminal charges of second-degree rape, indecent liberties with sexual motivation and third-degree assault.

The deputy clerk previously filed a discrimination charge with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. The EEOC’s Seattle Field Office investigated the charge and made a reasonable cause finding. However, after unsuccessful conciliation efforts, the EEOC referred the charge to the Justice Department.

A later complaint, filed by the United States in the Eastern District of Washington, alleged the county failed to take prompt and adequate action to stop the harassment against Gallina’s accuser.

The joint notice of settlement between the Justice Department and Asotin County describes the general terms of the proposed consent decree. If the consent decree is approved by the court, Asotin County will offer the female deputy clerk $100,000 in compensatory damages.

“No employee should be subject to unlawful sexual harassment on the job, and the Justice Department is committed to holding employers accountable when they fail to act promptly to protect employees and stop the unlawful conduct,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clark of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.

Gallina’s criminal trial has been delayed several times because of the pandemic and efforts to find a judge for the case. It is now expected to begin sometime in 2022.

