Asotin Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for man who targeted woman at random, raped her at gunpoint

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

ASOTIN CO., Wash. — The Asotin County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who targeted a woman at random and raped her at gunpoint near Snake River Road and Mulberry Beach.

The victim told authorities she was flagged down on Highway 129 near Swallows Nest Park and the suspect asked her for a ride.

The man directed the victim to an area where he raped her at gunpoint, then ran away.

The man is believed to be in his late 50s with shoulder-length graying, brown hair. He told the victim his name was “Bobby” and was wearing a black Led Zeppelin t-shirt, blue jeans and black cowboy boots with silver tips. He has a blue-green circular tattoo with an anchor on his forearm and was described as being around 6’02” with a lanky build.

If seen, do not approach the man as he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Jackie Nichols at 509-243-4717 or 509-758-233.

