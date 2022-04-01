As we enter April, don’t forget your spring cleaning routine

by Will Wixey

SPOKANE, Wash. — While March may be behind us, it’s not too late to get your spring cleaning done!

The Spokane Regional Health District shared a few tips on what priorities you should have while you spruce up your home for the summer!

First and most importantly, replace the batteries in your smoke and CO2 detectors. While most detectors beep when they’re low battery, you should always double-check that they’re working properly when daylight savings time ends.

Also, clean your air ducts and vents, along with replacing filters for cleaner, healthier air. This precaution is crucial for people with asthma, COPD, or other breathing issues.

Consider organizing your medicine cabinet and checking over your home plumbing as well. It’s important to avoid any health issues from mold growth from leaky faucets, along with disposing of outdated medications.

And lastly, remove objects and cords from your walking areas, and secure carpets and rugs to the ground. The last thing you want to start off your summer with is a huge fall, so make sure there aren’t any tripping hazards scattered around your home.

So don’t delay, sunnier and beautiful days are right around the corner, and there’s nothing that pairs better with wonderful weather than an healthy, clean home.

