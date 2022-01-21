As the rain moves out, we settle into a quiet weather pattern! – Emily

SPOKANE, Wa. — Cloudy conditions with some wind this evening. The rain we had across the region today is moving east and out of our area. With that, the mountain passes are set to pick up some snow through Friday morning. We’re looking at 1-4″ at Lookout Pass and 4-6″ at Stevens Pass. As we head into the overnight hours, areas of fog will develop and the clouds will linger. As you’re waking up Friday morning, we’ll have widespread fog through noon and more cloudy skies for the afternoon, but our temps will climb into the upper-30’s. A (very) quiet weather pattern settles in for the week ahead with cloudy skies, and our temps in the mid-30’s. Enjoy! -Emily Blume, in for Kris Crocker

Fog will linger through Friday morning.

Expect widespread fog till noon on Friday.

A calm weekend ahead!

Most of our surrounding mountains have picked up some fresh snow.