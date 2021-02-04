As more students phase back in, SPS Day Camps are being phased out

Destiny Richards

SPOKANE, Wash. — At the start of the school year, many parents scrambled to find childcare options.

Places like the YMCA and the Northeast Youth Center filled in the gaps for some, but Spokane Public Schools decided to start Day Camps for Kindergarten through 6th grade.

It was specifically designed to help parents whose work schedules wouldn’t allow them to be home with their children as they attended school remotely.

But now that students are phasing back to in-person learning — with 4th graders starting this week already — Day Camps are phasing out.

The SPS Day Camps were all at elementary school locations and students were supported during their virtual learning hours.

Now that the camps are closing, the same services will be offered at Express Childcare once again, but before and after school instead.

Sixteen sites are opening up this month over a three-week period — some opened this week.

And because of COVID-19 it’s limited to 20 students per location.

Parents who sign their kids up can expect the same support experienced during the Day Camps.

