As more COVID-19 tests are confirmed, Spokane Co. cases rise to 29

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — As more and more COVID-19 tests are confirmed, the number of cases in Spokane County, and across the state, continues to rise.

The latest numbers from the Washington State Department of Health show there are 29 confirmed positive tests in Spokane County. Health officials believe there are other cases that have not yet been tested or confirmed. At this time, there have been no deaths in the greater Spokane area.

Statewide, there are 2,221 confirmed cases and 110 reported deaths.

Health officials and state government encourage everyone to stay home and stay inside in an effort to reduce the spread of the virus.

Governor Jay Inslee is expected to address the state on Monday evening to discuss Washington’s response to the virus.

