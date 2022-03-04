As Idaho looks to restrict abortion care, Washington seeks to protect it

by Elenee Dao

Idaho lawmakers are looking at restricting abortion care to the point it could soon be impossible.

Last year, the state passed a bill to ban abortions when a fetal heartbeat is found. That is about five or six weeks into a pregnancy and at that time, some women do not know they are even pregnant.

The Idaho Senate followed in Texas’ footsteps on Thursday, passing a bill to allow families to sue a doctor who performs, or even attempts, to do an abortion. Families can get a minimum of $20,000.

“It is human nature to protect those who cannot speak for themselves. Our unborn babies deserve more and they deserve more after they’re born and we need to do more,” said Senator Pattie Anne Lodge (R, ID-11).

As Idaho looks to restrict abortions, Washington lawmakers are trying to protect and expand access.

Planned Parenthood in Wahington is expecting more Idaho patients to cross the border to get abortion care. Already, 43 percent of abortion care patients in the Spokane Valley clinic are from Idaho.

There is not currently an abortion clinic in the Panhandle.

In Washington, lawmakers passed House Bill 1851, which will now head to the governor’s desk for a signature. It assures the protection of abortion rights in the Evergreen State, but will also expand it by allowing physician assistants and nurse practitioners to do abortion care.

“This has already been approved by the Attorney General in legal opinion, but it was important to put that into code. It helps create protection against criminalization like we’re seeing right now in Idaho, unfortunately,” said Paul Dillon, Vice President of Public Affairs.

Planned Parenthood says the bill moving the Idaho legislature is “absolutely cruel and unacceptable.”

Some Idaho legislators are against the bill, too. It will now be considered by the House of Representatives.

In just a few months, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear a case about the possibility of overturning Roe v. Wade.

Washington’s Planned Parenthood says it is expecting a wave of patients coming to the state for abortion care if the historic case is overturned.

