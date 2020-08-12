Arthurlene “Joy” Campbell

Site staff by Site staff

Arthurlene “Joy” Campbell, 90

Beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother, Arthurlene “Joy” Campbell, 90, of Cataldo, Idaho, passed away August 9, 2020 at the Schneidmiller House (Hospice House) of Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho. She was born April 23, 1930 in Fort Smith, Arkansas; Joy was the daughter of James Arthur and Myrtle (Daniel) Bailey.

Joy moved to this area in 1935 from Arkansas. She attended and graduated from the Kellogg, High School in 1948.

Joy was united in marriage to William “Frank” Campbell on June 6, 1948 in Kellogg; Frank preceded her in death on July 19, 1993.

Joy had served as a cook for the Canyon Elementary School for twelve plus years.

Joy was a member of the Church of Christ of Pinehurst, Idaho- this church facility of Pinehurst was established by Joy’s Uncle, Otis Daniel. She was also a member of the Parent Teacher Association of the Canyon Elementary school and had served as a 4-H leader.

Joy so loved her family that meant the world to her and always requested that her family all be together for Christmas at the family home. She also enjoyed gardening and yard work and did so up to just a few months ago. Joy was a phenomenal cook and her specialty was her huckleberry cheesecake, which was always requested by family members for family reunions and gatherings. She also made delicious huckleberry jams and delly beans. Joy enjoyed picking huckleberries until she was 88 years old. She also enjoyed traveling and crafts.

Joy is survived by four children Jim (Chris) Campbell of Kellogg, Idaho, Arlene (Tim) Hendrix of Rose Lake, Idaho, Tim (Christy) Campbell of Pinehurst, Idaho and Sharon (Tom) Casteel of Kellogg, Idaho; thirteen grandchildren who will also serve as her pallbearers Janelle Roberts, DaWayne Campbell, Kevin Baker, Craig Baker, Shawn Hendrix, Tyrel Hendrix, Miranda Johnson, Jessica Hammeren, Ren Parks, Luke Parks, Katie Anderson, Hopie Campbell and Timmy Casteel; thirty-two great-grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren; she is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Joy was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Frank Campbell, one sister Charlene Messer, a grandson Billy Casteel and a great-grandson Tommy Lee Casteel.

Private Family Graveside Services will be held at the Rose Lake Cemetery of Rose Lake. A Celebration of Joy’s Life will be held and announced at a later date.

Joy was so loved and will be greatly missed by her family, community and church.

The family suggests that memorials may be made to the Rose Lake Cemetery, c/o Rose Lake Historical Society, 14917 Queen Street Cataldo, Idaho 83810 or to the Shneidmiller House, Hospice of North Idaho, 2290 W. Prairie Ave. Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho 83815. You may share your memories of Joy and sign her guest book at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com