Arthur R. “Pat” Patterson

Site staff by Site staff

Arthur R. “Pat” Patterson entered into rest on April 27, 2018 in Spokane, WA, his home for 73 years.

He was born to George and Vanza (Cooper) Patterson on July 20, 1919 in Ione, OR. He married Elsie Louise Strang on December 7, 1945 in Spokane. She preceded in him death on May 6, 2004 and was greatly missed by him.

Pat had four sisters and two brothers, all of whom preceded him in death. Survivors include: son, Ronald George (wife, Beatrice) Patterson of San Diego, CA; daughters, Elon de Arcana (Vicki Patterson) (husband, James Haskins) of the Seattle area and Susan (Patterson) (husband, Bob) Zalewski of Spokane; five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Pat enlisted in the military (Army Air Corp) before Pearl Harbor and was stationed at Bellows Air Field on Oahu at the time of the attack. He was at Guadalcanal and at Iwo Jima when the American flag was raised. After the war, Pat had his own business, Pat’s Frame Shop, where he did wheel-alignments and automotive frame repair. Pat retired in 1981.

He had grown up and worked on farms and learned to build and repair just about anything. After retirement, Pat had more time to assist his family and friends with various projects and repairs. That was something that he really enjoyed and which was greatly appreciated.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 1st at 9am at Fairmount Memorial Park, 5200 W. Wellesley Ave., Spokane, WA.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Spokane at www.hospiceofspokane.org.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.