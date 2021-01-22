Arthur “Art” John Darrar (80) former resident of Fernwood, ID and current resident of Post Falls, ID passed away at the Schneidmiller Hospice House on January 6, 2021. He was born to Art and Lorraine (Rowland) Darrar on July 6, 1940 in St. Maries, ID.

Art was raised in St. Maries and attended school here. At the age of 15 he left St. Maries High School and enlisted into the U.S. Army. After bootcamp it was found that he was underage and was not allowed to serve at that time. He was still given an honorable discharge for his time served. Art went to work as a sawyer in the woods.

He married Sunday Humphrey in St. Maries, and they made their home in Fernwood. They had 2 children; however, the marriage later ended mutually. In 1979 Art bought the saw shop in Plummer and moved it to Fernwood. In 1986 he then moved the saw shop, Art’s Sales and Service to Post Falls, ID where he owned and operated it until 1999. It was then he sold the business and retired .

In his retirement, Art moved to Lane, ID where he was able to fish the chain lakes every day. He enjoyed all kinds of fishing from trolling Blue Back Salmon and Small Mouth Bass at Dworshak to ice fishing out on the local lakes. During the last 6 years he lost his eyesight. Thankfully, he had friends and family that took him fishing, and he was still able to fish.

Art is survived by his partner Connie Kiebert at their home in Post Falls, ID; son Mike (Kathryn) Darrar of Post Falls, ID; daughter Tuesday Scott of Hauser Lake, ID; sister Louise (Carl) Wilkstrom of Roseburg, OR; 1 granddaughter Michelle Pointere; several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Diana Darrar, and brother Stanley Harrington.

There are no services planned at this time. Please visit Art’s online tribute at hodgefuneralhome.com