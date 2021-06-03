ArtFest 2021 kicks off this weekend

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

Wikimedia Commons

SPOKANE, Wash. — For the second year in a row, the Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture’s ArtFest will be held online, running from June 4–6.

What you would normally inspect and admire in-person can now be accessed through your internet browser—including paintings, photography work, ceramics, jewelry and more from local artists.

ArtFest officially kicks off for the weekend this Friday, but you can get a sneak peek at the featured artists and their galleries on the ArtFest website.

