Art detective discovers stolen Picasso painting estimated around $28 million

Ashley Seto by Ashley Seto

A Dutch art detective says he’s uncovered a stolen Pablo Picasso painting.

According to the Associated Press, the painting was stolen 20 years ago from a wealthy Saudi’s yacht in France.

The 1938 painting is called “Buste de Femme” and art detective Arthur Brand said he knew it was a real Picasso when he first discovered it.

Brand has handed the painting over to an insurance company and estimates its worth around $28 million.

Catch up on the day’s news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.