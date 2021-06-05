Arson reported at Silverwood Theme Park

ATHOL, Idaho — During the night, someone reportedly sneaked into Silverwood Theme Park and set one of the wooden rollercoasters on fire.

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a fire at around 1:30 a.m. and it was put out before it could spread. Further investigation showed in appeared an unknown person gained access to the park and set fire to a wooden support of the rollercoaster.

The Sheriff’s Offices encourages residents to call and report any suspicious vehicles or individuals that were near the theme park at the time.

This is a developing story.

