Arrest made in Hayford Road murder investigation

SPOKANE, Wash.– The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested the perosn who shot and killed a man earlier this month.

Deputies said Ezekiel Mentell, 23, was arrested Friday. Mentell is accused of killing Jeffery Hayes, 48. Hayes’ body was found in a field near Norththern Quest Casino on Dec. 2.

A witness told 4 News Now she watched a car pull over on the side of the road and dump the body. Emergency crews arrived about 10 minutes later and attempted to perform life-saving measures, but to no avail.

Mentell faces first-degree murder charges.

This is a developing story.

