Arrest made in East Central drive-by shooting that killed 15-year-old

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — A 20-year-old man was arrested for murder in the drive-by shooting that killed a 15-year-old boy on Thursday.

Spokane Police said Elijah James Davis was booked into jail on charges of first-degree murder and drive-by shooting. He was taken into custody at 10 p.m.

UPDATE: Police say the victim was just 15 years old. The shooter is still at large tonight. https://t.co/fPdJuNHBU5 — Kyle Simchuk (@KyleKXLY) October 2, 2020

The shooting happened just before 3 p.m. Thursday near Underhill Park in Spokane’s East Central Neighborhood. The victim, who has not been identified, was taken the hospital where he died.

Davis was at large for several hours but was ultimately arrested by the Major Crimes Unit.

It is not clear where Davis was taken into custody.

RELATED: 15-year-old boy killed in drive-by shooting near Underhill Park, shooter still at large

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.