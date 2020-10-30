Arrest made in drive-by shooting near Gonzaga residence hall

SPOKANE, Wash. — A 26-year-old man has been arrested for assault connected to a drive-by shooting near a Gonzaga University residence hall.

The Spokane Police Department identified the suspect as Christian M. Tiedeman.

According to police, the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident on N Ruby St around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

The victim said he pulled up next to Tiedeman’s truck near Sharp Ave and Standard St, and the two exchanged words. Police said Tiedeman then fired a shot and drove away.

The victim’s car was hit by the bullet, which was found lodged under the driver’s seat, but he was not struck.

Tiedeman’s truck was described as a black Nissan Titan with an Idaho license plate. Officers learned the Nissan had been stolen and began their investigation.

Tiedeman, along with a passenger identified as Kyle C. Teeples, were found inside truck near E South Riverton and taken into custody.

Tiedeman was booked and charged on first-degree assault and drive-by shooting. Teeples was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle.

A search warrant has been filed for the truck, since police believe there is a sawed-off shotgun inside. Additional charges may be filed upon execution of the search warrant.

