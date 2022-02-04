Armed woman found passed out in car with toddler in back seat

SPOKANE, Wash. – A woman has been charged with reckless endangerment after deputies found her passed out in a car with a toddler and a loaded gun inside.

Authorities said Lisa D. Peterson, 26, was found slumped over in the car, which was parked in the stall of a convenience store on N. Evergreen.

Deputies said it was 20 degrees outside and the driver’s side window was down while a young child was in the back seat. Deputies also found an open box of bullets sitting in an open compartment near the steering wheel.

Deputies woke Peterson up and asked her to get out of the car. They found a loaded .380 handgun with a scratched-off serial number in her waistband. Peterson is a felon and cannot legally have a firearm.

The child was taken to a warm patrol car and cared for until a family member came to pick them up. Deputies believe the child was uninjured.

Peterson was arrested for reckless endangerment, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm with altered identifying marks. She was booked into the Spokane County Jail, but was released on her own recognizance by the court the following day.

The Sheriff’s Office said a copy of the incident will be forwarded to Child Protective Services.

