Armed Spokane man allegedly kidnaps ex-girlfriend, texts friend to call 911

SPOKANE, Wash. — A 25-year-old man is in the Spokane County jail after allegedly kidnapping his ex-girlfriend, her child and mother. Police were made aware of the situation through a friend of the victim.

Around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, the friend called 911 and said they were getting text messages from the victim. According to the friend, the victim told them she felt she couldn’t safely call 911, so she text them instead. Police said the victim hoped her friend would call 911 and tell police where they were.

The victim’s ex-boyfriend, later identified as Keman Rhone, allegedly had a gun. Police said he told the victim that as soon as they stopped driving, Rhone was going to kill her and her mother, the driver.

The victim’s child was also in the car.

According to SPD, the friend was able to track the victim’s movements and tell police where she was.

“Due to the caller’s quick actions, patrol officers were able to locate the vehicle they were in within 7 minutes,” the department said in a release.

Police stopped the car they were in near Sharp Avenue and Division Street. None of the victims were hurt.

Rhone was arrested and booked for three counts of first-degree kidnapping. Spokane Police said multiple felony charges will likely be added including felony harassment with threats to kill and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. However according to jail records, he was booked for those additional charges.

During a search warrant, police went through a backpack Rhone was carrying. Inside was a loaded gun. Police said Rhone is not allowed to have guns because of a previous second-degree assault conviction.

If you or someone you know is in a domestic violence situation, there is help. You can contact YWCA domestic violence advocates at (509) 477-3656. They also have a 24-hour crisis line. Call (509) 326-2255.

Lutheran Community Services also provides help for non-intimate partner violence. You can reach them at (509) 747-8224.

