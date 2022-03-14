Armed Moses Lake student arrested for threatening school shooting

by Will Wixey

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A Moses Lake middle school student was arrested Monday for threatening a school shooting and bringing a pistol to class.

Moses Lake Police officers said the student threatened to shoot up Chief Moses Middle School.

Officers contacted the student in class and recovered the pistol, along with two magazines of ammunition. The weapon was secured and the eighth-grader was arrested.

Moses Lake Police say the student had a list of potential targets, as well. The school district was notified and is taking steps to offer services to affected staff and students.

