Wanted Washington man arrested in western Montana

by Erin Robinson

HAUGEN, Montana — Authorities said an “armed and dangerous” man led them on a chase across the Idaho-Montana state border late Thursday night.

Jesse Spitzer, 30, was taken into custody in Haugen, Montana by the Montana Highway Patrol Friday morning. He was wanted out of Chelan County but had been seen a few times in Post Falls earlier this week.

Spitzer was first seen driving a stolen pickup truck in Post Falls on January 25. He was spotted again the next day but was able to get away from law enforcement.

It is not clear how authorities were alerted to him before the pursuit Thursday night.

According to a release from the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office, the MSP was able to disable his vehicle near the Haugen exit where he threatened officers with a handgun before running away.

Spitzer was stopped by the K9 unit.

Spitzer is a convicted felon. He was found guilty of attempting to murder a police officer in Nevada in 2010. Most recently, he was wanted for second-degree theft, attempt to elude, obstructing a law enforcement officer and possession of stolen property.

“I would like to thank the quick and overwhelming response from Mineral County Sheriff’s Deputies, our law enforcement partners including U.S. Marshals from Missoula, Montana and Coeur D’ Alene, Idaho, Missoula County Sheriff’s Office, Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, Spokane County and Idaho and Washington states. This was a combined effort of many law enforcement agencies from multiple states to protect the citizens in Mineral County,” said Mineral County Sheriff Mike Toth.

