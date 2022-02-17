Man seen running from Okanogan property where couple was found dead

by Erin Robinson

COPYRIGHT 4 NEWS NOW

OKANOGAN CO., Wash. – The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an armed and dangerous man believed to have killed two people earlier this week.

Authorities do not know his name, but said he was last seen wearing an older green camouflage jacket and dark pants.

The man is believed to have killed 80-year-old Dave Covey and 66-year-old Gerlyn Covey on their property near Nealy Rd.

The Sheriff’s Office said they were dispatched to the property on Tuesday for a welfare check when the Coveys’ family could not get a hold of them.

Deputies had previously responded to a report of a vehicle left at their gate on Sunday. The vehicle was determined to be owned by the Coveys.

When deputies arrived at the property on Tuesday, they contacted family members who were unable to find the couple. The case was upgraded to a missing person investigation and a team of 15 volunteers began to search for them.

Deputies found their bodies on their property Wednesday evening.

Twice during their search, deputies saw a man who ran away from them, but they did not have probable cause to arrest him at the time.

He was seen running from a cabin on the property where items belonging to the Coveys and their dogs were found.

Anyone who sees a man matching the description above is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.