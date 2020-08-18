Arley DuWayne Lawrence

Arley DuWayne Lawrence (Bill Lawrence) was born in Thermopolis, WY on September 7th 1945 to Charlene May Shoopman Lawrence and Edgar Henry Lawrence. He passed away peacefully August 14th, 2020 in his home at Elk, Washington surrounded by his children and his wife.

He is survived by his wife Patricia Irene Roop Lawrence(73), all of his children Samuel W (56) and Rose Starnes, H. Leigh (47) and Doug Ross, Staci I (46) and L Wayne Duncan, Kenneth J Lawrence (44), Adrian D (44)and Esther Lawrence, and Beth C (43) and Chuck Wood, and 27 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. Bill was also survived by his brothers Ben Lawrence (78), Zachariah Lawrence (43), and Zebediah Lawrence (41), and his sisters Carrol Compton (76), Darlene Buckley (72), Ellen Shaver (70), Zella Harrington (46), Zorrelda Lawrence (44), and Znell Lawrence (39). He is preceded in death by both of his parents, his oldest sister Sharon Strickland (58), two infant siblings (Sheila, Marco), and two infant grandsons Dason Eugene Lawrence, and Bryan Lee Ross.

Bill lived every day of his life like he was on an adventure, always looking forward to the next new thing, even his last days were spent fishing for halibut, and prospecting for gold. In Bill’s youth he served in the Army and was a welterweight European boxing champion while in service of our country.

After his military time was over, he came home, met a deputy sheriff while in jail, and married her a few months later. He loved horses, and always talked about wanting to die in the saddle, which he accomplished. He had two great loves in his life, his family and God, and spent much time in the service of both. As a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, he served a mission in Germany with his wife, and spent countless days before his mission, and after his mission, showing people how much Christ loved them by showing how much he loved them. Bill knew no strangers, he forgave easily, and he fought fiercely for his family, God, and those who were trying to choose the right. He will be missed.

There will be an open house 75th birthday memorial for Bill Lawrence on September 5, 2020 at the LDS church on HWY 2 between Newport, WA and Priest River, ID between the hours of 10:00am and 2:00pm. If you knew Bill, please come and celebrate his life with his family, share memories, and enjoy a piece of his 75th birthday cake. Sherman-Campbell Funeral & Cremation Services in Newport is in charge of arrangements.

