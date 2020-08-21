Arletta Katherine Robson

Arletta Katherine Robson, 89, of Osburn, ID passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020 at Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene, ID. Arletta was born on January 27, 1931 in Ontario, CA, a daughter of the late Martin and Susie Hodge Moore. Arletta married George Robson and she enjoyed embroidering and spending time on the family’s property on King’s Pass in Prichard.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, George, and a grandson, Andy Philpot, a granddaughter, Michelle Rush, a son-in-law, Fred Christensen, five brothers, and two sisters.

Survivors include three daughters, Linda Christensen of Gem, Sandy (Johnny) Rush of Osburn, and Patricia (Ted) Nickelby; a son, Steve (Bonnie) Philpot of Kellogg; four grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020, 11:00 AM at Osburn Cemetery. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family online at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com. Shoshone Funeral Services, Kellogg, is assisting the family with arrangements.