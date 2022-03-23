Arkansas ready to put the pressure on the Zags in Thursday’s matchup

by Will Wixey

John Locher - staff, AP Gonzaga's Julian Strawther (0) celebrates during the second half of an NCAA college basketball championship game against Saint Mary's at the West Coast Conference tournament Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Las Vegas.

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — Gonzaga is making their seventh consecutive trip to the Sweet 16 to meet No. 4 seed Arkansas, one of the Zags’ toughest opponents yet.

They had a challenge against Memphis, a squad with several NBA prospects and great talents that hustled the Bulldogs all game long. Georgia State also put up a fight in the first round, but the Zags proved they are a second-half team and know how to rally down the stretch.

However, Arkansas knows this, and is looking to shut down the top team in the West.

The Razorbacks led the SEC in points-per-possession allowed, a great accomplishment considering the tough competition in the division. They like to speed opponents up with great ball pressure, not leaving anyone open for an easy pass.

They’re currently the last team in the SEC left in the tournament, which is honestly quite surprising. No. 2 seeds Auburn and Kentucky have already made early exits out of the bracket, leaving Arkansas as the lone representative of the conference.

Gonzaga’s already beat two teams that play similarly to Arkansas though, and despite early struggles, the team has persevered.

If the Zags do beat the Razorbacks, they advance to the Elite Eight to either play Duke or Texas Tech, both of which have prolific offenses and defenses. A trip to the National Championship certainty won’t be a cake walk this year, but after facing tough opponents early, it’s safe to say that the team is locked in.

