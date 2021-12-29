Areas of snow overnight and more bitter cold – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– The bitter cold is here for the long haul in the Inland Northwest. That includes multiple nights of single digit temperatures and even a chance for subzero lows in Spokane. Tonight lows will dip into the low single digits above zero as skies clear behind some light snow that will develop along and south of I-90 between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. This light snow will only produce a dusting at best in the Coeur d’Alene and Spokane area while 1 to 2 inches are possible on the Palouse, L-C Valley, and Camas Prairie regions.

Temperatures on Wednesday will struggle to reach double digits until late in the day. Winds out of the north starting overnight will bring in subzero wind chill for many areas during the morning commute up until lunchtime. Wind Chill Advisories are up again tonight for the Okanogan River valley and the Grand Coulee region for feels-like values down to -20. One positive is that we will see some more sunshine on Wednesday.

Thursday will be snowy as a storm passes quickly over the area. In general snow is expected to impact Spokane the most in the morning and then linger around the Palouse and North Central Idaho for the rest of the day. Snow accumulations in general will be 1-2 inches in the metro with up to 5 inches of accumulation around the Palouse. Temperatures on Thursday will warm slightly to the mid-teens, but that won’t last long.

More chilly air will swing down behind this storm for Thursday and Friday nights. We now believe this will be the coldest portion of the week for North Idaho and the Spokane area. Highs will struggle to get to 10 degrees on New Year’s Eve and lows have a greater than 50% chance to go subzero to ring in 2022. Luckily warmth will start to come back in Sunday afternoon and it will be notably warmer early next week.