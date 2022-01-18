A wintry mix with areas of fog for Tuesday – Mark

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Tuesday, January 18:

Scattered showers

Patchy fog

Light rain/snow expected Thursday

A dry weekend ahead

We will have morning rain/snow showers with fog in areas today.

That fog will cause limited visibility around the region.

Temperatures will be about average today. Highs in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene will be in the upper 30s.

Mountain snow is also expected in Idaho and Montana.

Conditions will be dry on Wednesday with more sustained rain or snow Thursday.

Dry conditions will persist for Friday and the weekend.